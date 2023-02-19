Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) versus Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Financial Survey

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 11.54% 20.93% 7.53% Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Dominari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $3.54 billion 3.59 $390.98 million $8.49 29.42 Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -1.01

Analyst Ratings

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 3 7 0 2.70 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus price target of $276.91, suggesting a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than Dominari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Dominari on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions. The Research Models and Services segment consists of the commercial production and sale of research models, research products, and the provision of services related to the maintenance and monitoring of research models and the management of the clients’ research operations. The Discovery and Safety Assessment segment offers integrated drug discovery services directed at the identification, screening, and selection of a lead compound for drug development and offers safety assessment services, including bioanalysis, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and pathology. The Manufacturing Support segment consists of Microbial Solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) lot-release testing products, microbial detection products, and species identification services, Biologics Solutions, which performs specialized testing of biologi

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

