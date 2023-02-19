Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $128.83 and last traded at $130.12. 99,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 349,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.97.

Specifically, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,805,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Chord Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

