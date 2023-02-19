Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $267.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.20.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

About Churchill Downs

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

