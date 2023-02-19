CIBC Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTRRF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

