Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

