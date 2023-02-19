Comparing 8X8 (EGHT) & Its Competitors

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 153 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 8X8 to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million -$175.38 million -6.44 8X8 Competitors $841.07 million -$6.60 million 11.88

8X8’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 8X8 Competitors 481 2905 4966 70 2.55

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 29.92%. Given 8X8’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% 8X8 Competitors -125.22% -1,613.64% -18.06%

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 competitors beat 8X8 on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

