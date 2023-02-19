Comparing MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% EVERTEC 41.09% 33.61% 14.14%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.84 -$1.54 million N/A N/A EVERTEC $589.80 million 3.92 $161.13 million $3.62 9.80

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and EVERTEC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MGT Capital Investments and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00

EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVERTEC beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment consists of bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. The Corporate and Other represents corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses, and intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.