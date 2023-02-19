Comparing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 86.79% 12.88% 12.57% Riley Exploration Permian 37.42% 39.10% 21.77%

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

47.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 10.87 $7.37 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 4.13 -$65.67 million $5.73 5.47

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

