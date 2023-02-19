Comparing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Risk & Volatility
PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PermRock Royalty Trust
|86.79%
|12.88%
|12.57%
|Riley Exploration Permian
|37.42%
|39.10%
|21.77%
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
47.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PermRock Royalty Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Riley Exploration Permian
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PermRock Royalty Trust
|$8.14 million
|10.87
|$7.37 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Riley Exploration Permian
|$151.04 million
|4.13
|-$65.67 million
|$5.73
|5.47
PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riley Exploration Permian.
Summary
Riley Exploration Permian beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
About Riley Exploration Permian
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
