Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Compugen Trading Up 2.5 %

CGEN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

About Compugen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

