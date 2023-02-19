Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
A number of research analysts have commented on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Compugen Trading Up 2.5 %
CGEN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.57.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
