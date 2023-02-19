Contrasting GeneDx (WGS) & Its Competitors

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.55, suggesting that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 7 144 287 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GeneDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 65.36%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.87% -450.04% -31.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $231.15 million -$245.39 million -0.56 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$110.14 million 34.89

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About GeneDx

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.