Contrasting Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A GeoPark 20.49% 20,879.98% 22.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeoPark $688.54 million 1.13 $61.13 million $3.47 3.73

This table compares Groove Botanicals and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Groove Botanicals and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.72%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Risk & Volatility

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. focuses on developing EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

