Contrasting KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & KT (NYSE:KT)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.62 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.16 KT $21.74 billion 0.28 $1.22 billion $2.40 5.31

KT has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KORE Group has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% KT 5.57% 8.41% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 KT 0 1 2 0 2.67

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.28%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than KT.

Summary

KT beats KORE Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.