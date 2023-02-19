Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

TSE CTS opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Converge Technology Solutions

About Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

