CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) & Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Financial Analysis

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.36 -$850,000.00 ($0.91) -5.99 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $128.13 million 0.20 -$11.53 million ($1.57) -1.08

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 5.58% 10.38% 0.84% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -11.27% 1.23% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 2 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment. CMCT seeks to apply the expertise of the CIM Group to the acquisition, development, and operation of top-tier multifamily properties situated in dynamic markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its creative office investments. CMCT is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment is involved

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

