Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Dream Impact Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.