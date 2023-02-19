Cowen Increases 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $57.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXG. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.64.

10x Genomics stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $83.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

