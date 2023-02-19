Cowen Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $570.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $503.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $521.24.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

ULTA stock opened at $530.00 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.48 and its 200-day moving average is $442.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.