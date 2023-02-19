Craig Hallum Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $58.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZG. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,502,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

