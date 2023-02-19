Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

