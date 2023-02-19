Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Sysco worth $40,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

