Credit Suisse AG Purchases 41,862 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 591,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $31,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 973.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

