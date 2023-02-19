Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,049 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $39,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Barclays increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.81%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

