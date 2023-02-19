Credit Suisse AG Sells 58,111 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $40,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 197,409 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

