Credit Suisse Group Boosts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 675

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 675 ($8.19) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on Glencore in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue cut Glencore to an add rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

GLEN opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 543.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 514.23. The stock has a market cap of £65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

