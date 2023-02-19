Credit Suisse Group Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $375.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $329.04 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.99 and its 200-day moving average is $358.48.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

