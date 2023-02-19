Credit Suisse Group Trims Drax Group (LON:DRX) Target Price to GBX 625

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.26) to GBX 950 ($11.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.26) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 734 ($8.91).

DRX opened at GBX 676.50 ($8.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 657.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 637.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

