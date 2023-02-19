CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Stock Performance

NYSE CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

