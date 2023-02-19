Critical Comparison: BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (HYDI) vs. Its Rivals

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A -7.37 BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors $964.82 million $64.71 million 1,211.90

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution. BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors -4.14% -23.78% -1.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors 739 3844 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Company Profile

Hydromer, Inc. is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets. It operates through two business segments: Polymer Research and Medical Products. The Polymer Research segment products include Aquamere, Aquatrix, Dermaseal, Dragonhyde, Hydromer Anti-Fog/Condensation Control Coatings, Hydromer Lubricious Coatings, Sea-Slide and T-HEXX Barrier Dips and Sprays. The Medical Products segment provides biofeedback medical devices, contract coating services and engineering equipment sales and services. The company was founded by Manfred F. Dyck in 1980 and is headquartered in Concord, NC.

