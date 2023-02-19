Critical Review: Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) vs. Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sparta Commercial Services and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 5 0 0 2.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 281.78%. Given Just Eat Takeaway.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Just Eat Takeaway.com is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 17.42 -$8.99 million ($0.28) -0.71 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 0.94 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,693.75% N/A -21,330.37% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

