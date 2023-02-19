CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 0.5 %

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

