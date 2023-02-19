DA Davidson Raises Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target to $250.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.70 EPS.
Encore Wire Trading Up 0.9 %
Encore Wire stock opened at $199.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $201.95.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.
