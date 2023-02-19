Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 353.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,821,000 after buying an additional 964,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

