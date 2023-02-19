Desjardins Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$68.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
Ag Growth International stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $40.27.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.