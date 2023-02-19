Desjardins Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$68.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

