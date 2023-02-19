Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $4,034.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,034.44.
DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.27) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.82) to GBX 5,100 ($61.91) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
NYSE:DEO opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day moving average of $177.41. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
