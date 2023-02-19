Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $4,034.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,034.44.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.27) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.82) to GBX 5,100 ($61.91) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE:DEO opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.01 and a 200-day moving average of $177.41. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

