Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $357.36 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $448.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.83 and a 200-day moving average of $355.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.