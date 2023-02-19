Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$15.25 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.18.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.09.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

