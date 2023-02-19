Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.37.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

