Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 0.9 %

EDUC opened at $3.73 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 million, a P/E ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Educational Development in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.