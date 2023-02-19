Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 2.0 %

EFOI stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

