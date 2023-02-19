Enhabit, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enhabit in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Enhabit by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244,987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 367,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at $5,908,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

