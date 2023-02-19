Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 187,778 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,778 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $50,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

