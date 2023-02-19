Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,956 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $67,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 406.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

