Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 63,220 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of McKesson worth $61,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $366.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $260.73 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.