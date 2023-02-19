Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,585 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $64,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average of $161.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

