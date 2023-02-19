Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 821,041 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,789,070 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,041 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Huntington Bancshares worth $63,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.