Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of MSCI worth $66,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in MSCI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $544.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.04 and its 200 day moving average is $479.80. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.