Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,426 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $66,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $873.01 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $820.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

