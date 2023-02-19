Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,262 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of W.W. Grainger worth $62,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $677.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $685.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

