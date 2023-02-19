Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Ares Management worth $63,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.06%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

