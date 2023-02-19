Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of AutoZone worth $58,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,597,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,427.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,352.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

